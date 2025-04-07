NEW YORK - Forwards Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens and Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues were named the NHL's three stars of the week Monday.

Ovechkin earned first-star honours after scoring five goals in four games, including his record 895th in a 4-1 loss Sunday to the New York Islanders that broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.

Ovechkin also added an assist and reached the 40-goal plateau for the 14th time in his illustrious career, extending his own league mark.

Ovechkin also recorded his 136th career game-winning goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.

Suzuki was the second star after registering four goals and three assists in four games with Montreal. Included were two game-winning goals that helped Montreal extend its win streak to five games dating to March 30 and create a six-point lead over the New York Rangers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas earned third-star honours with two goals and five assists in three games for St. Louis, which extended its club-record win streak to 12 games. That has allowed the Blues to climb into the Western Conference's first wild-card position.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2025.