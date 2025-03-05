Four NHL players were placed on waivers Wednesday afternoon, two days to the league's trade deadline.

Forward Jakub Vrana of the Washington Capitals, forward Christian Fischer of the Detroit Red Wings and defenceman Jordan Oesterle of the Boston Bruins were waived, according to multiple reports. Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was also placed on waivers after inking two-way contract with the Florida Panthers for the rest of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Meanwhile, forwards Cam Atkinson and Logan Brown cleared Wednesday after being waived by the Tampa Bay Lightning a day earlier.

Vrana, 29, has seven goals and 11 points in 26 games with the Capitals this season in his second stint with the team. He is on a one-year, $775,000 million deal.

The 27-year-old Fischer has one goal and seven points in 45 games. He is signed to a one-year, $1,250,000 million deal.

Oesterle, 32, has one goal and six points in 22 games this season. He is signed through 2025-26 at $775,000 per season.

Puljujarvi started the 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and had nine points in 26 games before being waived by the team on Dec. 30. He was assigned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and then placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of mutually terminating the contract on Feb. 8.

Once a prolific scorer with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Atkinson has three goals and eight points in 37 games for the Bolts this season. He is on a one-year, $900,000 deal.

Brown, 27, has yet to appear in an NHL games this season and has seven goals and 19 points in 25 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch. He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $775,000.