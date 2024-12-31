Fowler scores twice as Blues beat Blackhawks in Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Fowler scored twice in his 1,000th NHL game, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.

Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists as St. Louis won for the third time in four games. Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Holloway and Alexandre Texier also scored.

Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive game. It has been outscored 27-12 during the slide.

Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks in front of a festive crowd of 40,933 at the iconic home of baseball's Chicago Cubs. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

St. Louis jumped in front after Chicago defenseman Louis Crevier was penalized for delay of game just 48 seconds into the first period. Fowler scored on the ensuing power play for his second goal in nine games since he was acquired in a Dec. 14 trade with Anaheim.

Faulk converted a blast from the point 7:15 into the second, and Fowler made it 5-1 when he scored on a shot from the blue line with 2:09 left in the period.

Takeaways

Blues: Fowler looks like a nice addition. The 33-year-old defenseman is the first player in NHL history to skate outdoors for his 1,000th game. He also is the first St. Louis player to score in his 1,000th game.

Blackhawks: Even with the Winter Classic atmosphere, the Blackhawks got off to a slow start. They dropped to 4-8-0 under interim coach Anders Sorensen.

Key moment

Jordan Binnington made a terrific right pad save on a Hall breakaway in the second. Holloway then scored his 14th goal to make it 4-1 with 6:26 left in the period.

Key stat

The Blues improved to 3-0 in outdoor games — all Winter Classic victories.

Up next

Both teams are at home on Friday night. St. Louis takes on Ottawa, and Chicago faces Montreal.

