The Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and NHL Broadcasters’ Association announced Friday that François Gagnon will receive the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism, and Daryl Reaugh will receive the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

Gagnon began his career as a French language NHL beat reporter covering the expansion Ottawa Senators in the 1990s. Work ethic, persistence and respect from the hockey community led to the chance to cover one of sports most iconic teams – the Montreal Canadiens. For the past three decades Gagnon has covered the team for influential outlets including LeDroit, Le Soleil, La Presse and RDS.ca – enhancing the experience for French language readers and fans.

“For more than three decades, François Gagnon has been hockey's voice of reason in French Canada," said PHWA president Frank Seravalli. "François is the first voice that hockey-mad Montréal clicks in the morning, because he is unafraid to write the controversial opinion or story, and unflappable in his service to readers. More than that, François is universally respected by his peers, players and executives for his honesty and dedication to his craft."

A second round NHL draft pick as a player, Daryl Reaugh began his broadcasting career working on Hartford Whalers broadcasts in the 1990s. He then found a home in Dallas, where he has served as colour analyst on Dallas Stars radio and television broadcasts for the past 28 seasons. Reaugh’s unique style and expertise has led to 12 Lone Star Emmy Awards and calls from NBC, ABC, ESPN, FOX and CBC to work on the national stage.

"Daryl Reaugh has been a cornerstone of consistency and eloquence for Stars fans over decades,” said NHL Broadcasters’ Association president Chuck Kaiton. “His unique approach to painting a vivid picture as he analyses the play brings life and enjoyment for all to hear. His use of language is nothing short of sheer wizardry. He has earned his place among the best NHL broadcasters.”

Gagnon and Reaugh will receive their awards at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon in Toronto on Monday, November 10, 2025, and their award plaques will be displayed in the Esso Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame alongside past award recipients.

Recipients of these awards, as selected by their respective associations, are recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame as “Media Honourees” - a separate distinction from individuals inducted as “Honoured Members.” Honoured Members are selected by the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend begins on Saturday, November 8, culminating with the Induction Celebration on Monday, November 10. This year’s inductees will be announced live on TSN on Tuesday, June 24.

Named in honour of the late Montreal newspaper reporter, the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award was first presented in 1984 by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in recognition of distinguished members of the hockey writing profession whose words have brought honour to journalism and to the game of hockey.

Named in honour of the late “Voice of Hockey” in Canada, the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award was first presented in 1984 by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association in recognition of members of the radio and television industry who have made outstanding contributions to their profession and to the game of hockey.