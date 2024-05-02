Goaltenders Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes and Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington have been named the finalists for the Masterton Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

Andersen, 34, missed 49 games this season over a four-month span due to a blood-clotting issue. After his return in March, Andersen went 9-1-0 the rest of the season with a goals against average of 1.30, a .951 save percentage and three shutouts.

Ingram, 27, emerged as the Coyotes starting netminder this season, less than two years after nearly retiring due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression for which he sought treatment through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He finished his season with a league-high six shutouts in 50 games.

Kylington, 26, returned to action after 18 months away from the game. Kylington has chosen not to publicly disclose the nature of the absence, but has said it was for mental-health reasons. He appeared in 33 games for the team this season, scoring three goals and posting five assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang claimed the honour in 2023.