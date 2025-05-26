Frederik Andersen will be back between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes as they try to avoid elimination on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers.

Andersen started the first two games of the series but Carolina switched to Pyotr Kochetkov for Game 3 after going down 2-0 and allowing nine goals on 36 shots.

The Hurricanes fell to the Panthers 6-2 in Game 3 with Kotchetkov allowing six goals on 28 shots, falling into an 0-3 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Andersen has been the primary starter for the Hurricanes throughout the playoffs, going 7-4 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

He finished the regular season with a 13-8-1 record with a 2.50 GAA and .899 save percentage after missing the first 39 games of the season with a knee injury.

The Hurricanes are continuing to search for answers in the Eastern Conference Final after being swept by the Panthers in 2024 and are on the verge of another sweep this season.

The series will shift back to the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., for Game 4 on Wednesday if the Hurricanes can win Game 4.