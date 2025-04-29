RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes won't have goaltender Frederik Andersen for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against New Jersey on Tuesday night, clearing the way for 25-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov to make his first start of this postseason.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour ruled Andersen out after Tuesday's morning skate ahead of the team's chance to clinch the best-of-seven series. He was knocked from Sunday's win at New Jersey when he took an upper-body hit from forward Timo Meier, who was skating in, and ended up flat on his back in the net in the second period.

Brind'Amour hasn't specified the nature of the injury.

“Here's what I'll you: He's day to day and he's out tonight for sure,” Brind'Amour said. “And that's all I've got for you.”

Andersen started the first four playoff games while posting a 1.59 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Kochetkov came on for his first action since April 16 and had a white-knuckle start by surrendering a score to Meier on the second shot he faced, though he quickly settled down and didn't allow another goal.

Kochetkov started 47 games this year, posting a 27-16-3 record with a 2.60 GAA and .898 save percentage. The Hurricanes stumbled down the stretch by losing seven of their last eight regular-season games after clinching their seventh straight playoff spot and put a priority on sitting regulars to ensure they were rested and healthy.

Kochetkov won five straight starts into mid-March before losing five of his last seven starts, largely aligning with the Hurricanes throttling down to prepare for the postseason.

“We've done the two-goalie thing all year and we're comfortable with either one of them in there,” forward Jordan Martinook said.

The Hurricanes have long leaned toward a rotation with the 35-year-old Andersen and Kochetkov, though Brind'Amour has showed a preference for leaning toward the veteran in the postseason while Kochetkov has gotten two postseason starts in four playoff years.

Brind’Amour said Kochetkov has always bounced back from layoffs for various reasons “and didn’t really miss a beat.” He also said the team might've considered playing Kochetkov for Game 5 regardless of the injury to help keep Andersen fresh.

“This isn't like we're putting in a guy we don't trust or hasn't played a ton of games for us,” Brind'Amour said. “So we have a lot of faith in here.”