No return is in sight for injured Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday Andersen will be out "way longer" than the week-to-week timeline he initially gave on Oct. 31.

The injury ended a strong start to the season for Andersen, who is 3-1-0 with a .941 save percentage and a 1.49 goals-against average.

The 35-year-old netminder was limited to just 16 games last season due to blood clots, going 13-2-0 with a .932 save percentage and a 1.84 GAA. He is in the last year of his current contract, signed at a cap hit of $3.4 million.

Hurricanes' depth being tested

With Andersen sidelined, the Hurricanes have leaned largely on Pyotr Kochetkov, but he is doubtful Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

Kochetkov is 8-2-0 this season with a .897 save percentage and a 2.56 GAA.

Brind'Amour said the team will likely recall a goaltender ahead of Saturday's game, with Spencer Martin expected to get the start.

Martin is 0-1-0 over two games this season with a .806 save percentage and a 5.19 GAA. He went 4-1-1 with the Hurricanes last season with a . 896 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA.