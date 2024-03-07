RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brady Skjei scored two goals, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves after a four-month absence and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

Stefan Noesen and Andrei Svechnikov also had Carolina goals in the team’s first game since squandering Saturday’s three-goal, third-period lead against Winnipeg.

The Hurricanes were on the verge of making a high-profile deal. Carolina forward Michael Bunting was scratched because of what the team called “trade-related reasons.”

Montreal’s Joshua Roy scored the game’s first goal. Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots, but the Canadiens four-game points streak came to an end.

Andersen, who improved to 5-1 this season, was in his first action since Nov. 2 because he missed time with a blood clotting issue. He had been doing on-ice work for about a month in preparation to return to games.

Andersen, who played in only his seventh game this season, was inactive for 50 games. He came onto the ice to cheers of “Fred-die! Fred-die!”

Skjei helped clinch the outcome with his second goal of the night and 10th of the season with 4:29 remaining. It came with the teams skating four-on-four. It was his first two-goal game this season and the third of his career.

Roy’s blast from near the blue line appeared to deflect off a Carolina stick on just Montreal’s second shot on goal. It was his third of the season and second in as many games.

Skjei made an individual move from the left side for a tying goal at 13:02 of the opening period.

Noesen put the Hurricanes ahead with 25 seconds left in the second period with his 14th goal this season. Svechnikov scored into an empty net.

Earlier in the day, Carolina put goalie Antti Raanta, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Brendan Lemieux on waivers. Lemieux, though, was in Thursday night’s lineup.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Saturday.

