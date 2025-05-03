The Carolina Hurricanes have signed veteran goalie Frederik Andersen to a one-year, $2.75 million contract extension for the 2025-26 season.

Performance bonuses are also available for games played and playoff results.

“Frederik has played extremely well for us and ranks in the top 10 all-time for winning percentage by an NHL goalie. We’re excited that he will be staying with the team for next season,” said Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky in a press release.

The 35-year-old Andersen played the first four games of Carolina's first-round series victory over the New Jersey Devils, posting a 3-1 record alongside an impressive 1.59 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

Andersen suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 4, forcing 25-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov to suit up for Game 5. Carolina ended the series in Game 5 with a double overtime goal.

There has been no official word whether Andersen will be ready for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Washington Capitals.

Andersen has dealt with numerous injuries since joining the Hurricanes in 2021-22, playing just 22 games this season and 16 games in 2023-24.

The Danish goalie posted a 13-8-1 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 2024-25.

Andersen has a 2.56 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage over 517 career games with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.