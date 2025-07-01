Free Agent Frenzy has arrived, though with a little less fanfare after the Florida Panthers managed to re-sign Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad. The top-ranked UFA, Mitch Marner, was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday and signed an eight-year deal. However, plenty of teams remain flush with cap space and will be looking to make moves when free agency opens at Noon ET. Follow the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Key links: Signing Tracker Trade Tracker

Leafs still talking with Holmberg?

The Toronto Maple Leafs elected not to issue Pontus Holmberg a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent on Monday. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Maple Leafs are still talking to Holmberg, but there are multiple teams interested and cap space remains an issue for Toronto.

Could Suter stay in Vancouver?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that centre Pius Suter has not ruled out a return to the Vancouver Canucks, but there is a good amount of competition for his services.



Demko extension incoming

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Thatcher Demko's extension with the Vancouver Canucks is expected to be announced today.

The Canucks are also expected Conor Garland extension later today.

Granlund to hit the market

It's been an impressive month for the Dallas Stars, who re-signed both Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene after sending Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken to clear cap space.

Dallas will not, however, be able to retain trade-deadline pickup Mikael Granlund. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Stars don't have the cap space to compete with what Granlund will get on the open market.

Players drawing crowds

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger admits today will not be the "frenzy" we'd hoped for, but there are players generating lots of interest as free agency gets closer.

Dreger notes that winger Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser remain high on lists, but he adds that, lower down on the TSN's Top Free Agents list, forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Tanner Jeannot have tough decisions to make with multiple teams interested.

Can the Panthers keep another player?

The Florida Panther already defied logic when the team managed to keep Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad.

Now, the team is hoping to get Tomas Nosek re-signed to bring back another member of their Cup-winning team.

Veteran defenceman Nate Schmidt, who was first to touch the Stanley Cup after captain Aleksander Barkov two weeks ago, will be hitting the open market, though.

Will Allen stay in New Jersey?

Jake Allen is top ranked free agent goaltender, but he too may not make it to market.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the New Jersey Devils are feeling positive about the progress that's been made on an extension, though work remains to be done.

Gavrikov heading to market

Vladislav Gavrikov will hit the open market today and will be in huge demand as the clear best defenceman available for team looking for blueline help.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Los Angeles Kings made aggressive offers, but could not close the gap with Gavrikov who appears set to cash in.

Who's Still Available?

While it's been quite the leadup to July 1 with a whole lot of our big names staying put or being traded and signing elsewhere, several teams remain on the look out to sign a big-name player when the market opens

Nikolaj Ehlers now leads the TSN Top Free Agents list, ahead of Vladislav Gavrikov and Brock Boeser. Goaltender Jake Allen and veteran forward Mikael Granlund round out the top five.

See the full list of players available here:

TSN's Top UFA List