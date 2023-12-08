Free agent winger Jesse Puljujarvi has been cleared for full-contact training as he eyes an NHL return, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Puljujarvi, who was selected fourth overall in 2016, underwent double hip surgery in the off-season. He became an unrestricted free agent after going unqualified by the Carolina Hurricanes in June.

The Hurricanes acquired the 25-year-old forward at the trade deadline in February in a deal with the Edmonton Oilers for Finnish winger Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi appeared in 17 games for the Hurricanes, notching two assists. He added an assist in seven playoff games.

Over five-plus seasons with the Oilers, Puljujarvi appeared in 317 games, with his best goals output coming in 2020-2021 with 15.

For his career, Puljujarvi has 51 goals and 63 assists in 334 games.