Forward Jesse Puljujarvi has joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on a free agent tryout after being cleared for full-contact training earlier this week.

Defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from his conditioning loan to the @WBSPenguins. pic.twitter.com/yXN3n2eGSl — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 10, 2023

Puljujarvi underwent double hip surgery in the off-season. He became an unrestricted free agent after going unqualified by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Selected fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi was dealt to the Hurricanes at the trade deadline in February in exchange for winger Patrik Puistola.

In 75 games last season split between the Oilers and Hurricanes, the 25-year-old had five goals and 16 points. In seven postseason games, he had one assist.

The Alvkarleby, Sweden native has 51 goals and 114 points in 334 career NHL games.

The Penguins are seventh in the wild card race in the Eastern Conference and have lost their last two games.

Pens recall D Joseph

Defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph was recalled on Sunday from his conditioning loan to the AHL's Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins.

In five appearances this season, the 24-year-old has one assist. He missed five games in October due to a lower-body injury before returning on Nov. 4. However, the injury persisted and he has not played a game since then.