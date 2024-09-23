NHL free agent Tony DeAngelo will be continuing his playing career in Russia.

The 28-year-old defenceman signed a one-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg on Monday after going unsigned in North America this summer.

DeAngelo appeared in 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, recording three goals and 11 points. He added two assists in nine playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $1.675 million deal he signed with the Hurricanes in July of 2023. Last season was his second stint in Carolina after previously appearing in 64 games during the 2021-22 season, where he recorded 10 goals and 51 points.

Drafted 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014, DeAngelo has 48 goals and 210 points in 371 career games split between the Arizona Coyotes, Rangers, Hurricanes, and Philadelphia Flyers.