Former Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta will not return to the NHL for the 2024-25 season, and will instead continue his playing career in Europe, he told Finnish news outlet Ilta-Sanomat.

“At the end of the season and in the summer, I thought about all sorts of things,” said Raanta. “But as the summer progressed and my body felt good, Europe started to attract me more.”

Last season, Raanta appeared in 24 regular-season contests for Carolina, posting a 12-7-2 record before suffering a lower-body injury on February 8. He would make eight appearances with the team’s AHL affiliate, Chicago Wolves, to finish the year.

The Finnish goaltender has compiled a record of 139-80-29 in 11 NHL seasons, to go along with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .915 save-percentage as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Hurricanes.

Originally an undrafted player, Raanta had previously played for Assat in the Finnish Liga before debuting with the Blackhawks in the 2013-14 campaign.