Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first professional goal in nearly three years Saturday night while playing for the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The 32-year-old played his first professional game since winning the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 Friday night. One day later, he found the back of the net against the Henderson Silver Knights, deflecting home a point shot on a power play to tie the game 3-3. He also picked up an assist earlier in the matchup.

Landeskog has been battling a right knee injury for years but joined the Eagles this week on a conditioning stint in an effort to possibly join the Avalanche for their Stanley Cup Playoff run.

"Physically, I feel great,” Landeskog said Friday of his return. “It’s the first game in a long time so I've got plenty of things to work on and get better at but, yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Landeskog had 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in 51 games during his most recent regular season in 2021-22. He added 11 goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games en route to winning the Cup.

The Avalanche enter the postseason as the Central Division’s No. 3 seed and will open on the road.