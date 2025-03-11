WINNIPEG - Gabriel Vilardi scored the winner on a power play, Cole Perfetti chipped in with two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets edged the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday, earning their third win in four games.

Connor Hellebuyck picked up his 38th win of the season, making 21 saves for the 45-17-4 Jets.

Mika Zibanejad scored New York’s (31-28-6) lone goal on the night. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 22 of the 24 shots he faced.

Vladislav Namestnikov opened the scoring 5:18 into the first period, snapping an eight-game point drought with his 11th goal of the season. His linemates Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers earned assists.

Zibanejad cashed in on the Rangers’ first power play of the game, scoring his 15th of the year on a passing play by Artemi Panarin and J.T. Miller. It was Zibanejad’s 106th power-play goal with New York, which tied Brian Leetch for fourth-most power-play goals in Rangers’ history.

Winnipeg was unsuccessful on its lone man advantage of the first period.

The Jets led 11-9 on the shot chart entering the middle frame.

With Matt Rempe in the box for goaltender interference, the Jets’ top power-play unit went to work. Vilardi pounded home his 27th of the season with Perfetti earning his second assist of the game.

Shesterkin turned aside everything else he faced in the frame, including breakaway chances by Namestnikov and Adam Lowry.

Winnipeg maintained its 2-1 lead entering the third period, with the clubs even with 17 shots a piece.

Dylan DeMelo thought he had his fourth of the season 5:06 into the third period, but after video review it was ruled that Morgan Barron interfered with Shesterkin, and the goal was taken off the board.

New York pulled its netminder with over two minutes left in the third period, but the Rangers were unable to put another puck past Hellebuyck.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Picked up 21 blocked shots to New York’s 10. Registered 10 high-danger scoring chances on the evening.

Rangers: Won 53 per cent of the faceoffs. Shesterkin turned aside all three breakaways he faced in the game.

KEY MOMENT

Peter Laviolette's successful coach’s challenge for goaltender interference at 5:06 of the third period negated a goal by DeMelo.

KEY STAT

Hellebuyck allowed one or fewer goals against for the 20th time this season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Jets: Host the Dallas Stars on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.