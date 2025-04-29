Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi skated on the top line at Tuesday's practice as he appears set to make his return Wednesday in Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel told reporters Monday that Vilardi was expected to play in Game 5 after being cleared for contract and participating in battle drills.

Vilardi has not played since late March because of an upper-body injury. He began practising last week and was paired on Winnipeg's top line alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele Tuesday.

Vilardi also practised on the top power play unit.

He was a game-time decision and participated in warmups ahead of Game 4 on Sunday against the Blues, but did not play. It was his 15th straight missed game.

He had the best season of his career in 2024-25, tallying 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points in 71 games. He has appeared in 12 career playoff games, recording two goals and eight points split between the Los Angeles Kings and Jets.

Ehlers skates solo

Meanwhile, injured forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated on his own prior to Tuesday's session as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury sustained on a collision with an official.

Ehlers did not travel to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4 of the series. He had 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games for the Jets during the regular season.

The Jets and Blues sit tied at two games apiece as the Jets aim to advance to the second round for the first time in four years.