Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi took part in his team's practice as a regular participant on Saturday.

Vilardi, 25, skated as an extra forward in practice and took reps in his regular place on the Jets' power play.

He has been out with an upper-body injury since March 23. He finished fifth on the team with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games this season.

The 6-foot-3 centre returned to practice on April 21 and has been participating in a non-contact jersey since.

Vilardi has appeared in 12 career playoff games, recording two goals and eight points split between the Los Angeles Kings and Jets.

Winnipeg is holding onto a 2-1 series lead over the St. Louis Blues in their first-round matchup after dropping Game 3 7-2 on Thursday.

The Jets look to take a stranglehold over their series with the Blues on Sunday afternoon when Game 4 is set to take place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.