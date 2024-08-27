Gagner has PTO offers as he eyes 18th NHL season

Veteran forward Sam Gagner has professional tryout offers in hand as he weighs the next step in his professional career.

Gagner, 35, is looking to play in an 18th NHL season this year. He signed with the Edmonton Oilers for a third stint with the team last fall after attending training camp on a PTO.

“I feel really good, so we will see what happens in the next month or so. I have some PTO offers and hopefully, I can get a contract. But we’ll see where it goes,” Gagner told Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal via text.

The London, Ont., native had five goals and 10 points in 28 games with the Oilers last season, adding three goals and nine points in 15 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors. He did not appear in any games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final in the spring.

Last season marked Gagner's third stint with Oilers, who selected him sixth overall in the 2007 draft. A veteran of 1,043 regular season games, he has 197 goals and 529 points over his NHL career while spending time with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets.

Gagner carried a cap hit of $775,000 on a two-way contract last season.