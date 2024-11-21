Gallant expected to coach Canada at Spengler Cup

Hockey Canada is expected to name Gerard Gallant as head coach for the Spengler Cup, with Brad Pascall and Joe Thornton combining to manage the team again, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The 61-year-old Gallant most recently served as head coach of the New York Rangers, losing in the Eastern Conference Final in 2022 and being let go after losing in the opening round in 2023.

Gallant has also coached the Columbus Blue Jackets (2003-2007), Florida Panthers (2014-2017) and Vegas Golden Knights (2017-2020).

Thornton and Pascall, who is also the Calgary Flames assistant general manager, served as co-general managers for the tournament last year.

Canada has won the Spengler Cup 16 times, including most recently in 2019.

Thornton, 45, last played for the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 campaign, recording five goals and 10 points in 34 games .