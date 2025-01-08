The game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames on Wednesday has been postponed, per the Kings public relations, due to the ongoing devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles.

There has been no makeup date established for the game at this time.

"In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight's game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed," the league announced in a statement.

"The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time."

Fires have forced evacuations of more than 50,000 people in the Los Angeles area, and caused extensive damage on top of harming air quality.

This is only the second game postponed in the NHL this season, after weather concerns surrounding Hurricane Milton postponed a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 12.

More to come.