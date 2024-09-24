NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shut down rumours Monday that the league has started the process of expanding to 34 teams.

Reports have surfaced over the past week that Houston and Atlanta could soon be home to new teams.

“Everything that’s been written in the last week is categorically wrong,” Bettman told the Toronto Star. “We’re not going through an expansion process. And other than updating the board on Oct. 1 as to places that have expressed an interest, there’s nothing else that’s going to be done on expansion.

After a 17-year hiatus on expansion, the NHL expanded to 31 teams with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, with the Seattle Kraken bringing the league to an even 32 to 2021.

Salt Lake City had been considered a likely expansion spot before the Arizona Coyotes were relocated earlier this year. The Utah Hockey Club improved to a 2-0 start in the preseason after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in overtime Monday in front of a sold-out crowd.

“We’re all excited to be a part of this,” forward Lawson Crouse said after the win. “It’s something truly special, and tonight’s an example of that. With the fans that we had in here, we could really feel it on the bench, and a lot of credit to them. We love having that energizing impact in the game, and it gives us a huge edge. We hope we put on a good show for them, and we hope to have them back here.”

Utah HC owner Ryan Smith paid $1.2 billion to acquire the franchise in April.