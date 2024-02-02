Best-on-best international hockey is back.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will announce the return of NHL participation at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday during All-Star Weekend festivities in Toronto.

In addition to the 2025 Four Nations tournament, the NHL and NHLPA will announce a return to the 2026 Olympics this afternoon, per sources.



Best on best hockey is back. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 2, 2024

Johnston says the NHL and NHLPA will also announce the addition of a four-nation tournament – Canada, United States, Finland and Sweden – to be be played in 2025.

Bettman is expected to speak at 1:30pm ET.

NHL players haven’t attended the Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia when Sidney Crosby and the Canadians won their second consecutive gold medal with a victory over Sweden in the final.

The last time the NHL held a World Cup of Hockey was in 2016 when Canada defeated Team Europe in the final.