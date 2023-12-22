National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the six-game suspension that was given to Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron.

Perron was suspended for six games on Dec. 11 for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub during the first period of a game on Dec. 9. Perron crosschecked Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and was given a match penalty for intent to injure. Larkin was motionless on ice after getting hit by both Mathieu Joseph and Parker Kelly of the Senators.

Bettman heard Perron's appeal of the suspension at a hearing on Dec. 19. Perron forfeited $148,437.48 during the suspension and the money will go into the players' emergency assistance fund.

The 35-year-old has seven goals and 13 points in 26 games this season, his second with Detroit.

Perron is eligible to return to the lineup Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.