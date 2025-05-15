Jim Hiller will be back behind the Los Angeles Kings bench next season.

New general manager Ken Holland confirmed on Thursday that Hiller will return for a third season as head coach.

Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference, Holland said that he met with Hiller for multiple hours on Wednesday and is excited to move forward with him. Holland was hired earlier this week following the departure of Rob Blake after nine seasons earlier this month.

Hiller, 56, joined the Kings in July of 2022 as an assistant under head coach Todd McLellan. He was promoted to interim head coach in February of 2024 upon McLellan's firing. The interim tag was lifted after the season.

In 116 games over two regular seasons, Hiller has a record of 69-37-10.

Prior to joining the Kings, Hiller spent time as an assistant with the New York Islanders under Barry Trotz and with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs under Mike Babcock.

As a player, Hiller appeared in 63 games over two NHL seasons from 1992 to 1994. A winger, Hiller suited up for the Kings, Red Wings and New York Rangers.

The Kings have been eliminated from the playoffs in four consecutive springs by the Edmonton Oilers.