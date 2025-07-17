Long-time NHL head coach Gerard Gallant is headed to Russia to coach in the Kontinental Hockey League, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds there should be an announcement sometime this week.

Gallant most recently coached at the NHL level with the New York Rangers but was fired after two seasons following the 2022-23 campaign. He led the Rangers to 107 points and a 47-22-13 record that season, but the Rangers were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in the first round in seven games. He reached the conference final in his first season with the club.

Gallant won the Jack Adams Award in 2017-18 while with the Vegas Golden Knights, leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. The 61-year-old also has NHL head coaching stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. He owns a career record of 369-262-4-70 in 705 regular season games.

Gallant also coached Team Canada at last December's Spengler Cup, where Straubing Tigers eliminated the Canadians in the semifinal.