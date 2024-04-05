Goaltenders Andersen, Samsonov, Brossoit among Masterton nominees
The 32 team nominees were announced Friday for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to the player “best exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication to hockey.”
The award nominee is voted on by members of each market's chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and will be presented at the NHL Awards in June.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was among those nominated after missing several months this season with a blood clotting issue.
Oliver Kylington was nominated from the Calgary Flames after returning to hockey this season.
Elsewhere among the Canadian teams, goaltender Ilya Samsonov was the choice from the Toronto Maple Leafs, with veteran forward Claude Giroux representing the Ottawa Senators and forward Joel Armia nominated from the Montreal Canadiens.
Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit was nominated from the Winnipeg Jets, with defenceman Noah Juulsen representing the Vancouver Canucks and defenceman Vincent Desharnais was nominated from the Edmonton Oilers.
Former Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was nominated from the Colorado Avalanche in his first season with the team. The 29-year-old is on pace for a career season, having already posted his best totals since 2018-19.
Also on a new team, Matt Duchene was nominated for the Dallas Stars, who he joined in the off-season after being bought out by the Nashville Predators. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks last summer, was named the nominee for the Florida Panthers.
Other nominees include Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Sean Couturier, who was named captain of the Philadelphia Flyers in February, and New York Rangers veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick.
Full list of Masterton nominees:
Anaheim - D Urho Vaakanainen
Arizona - G Connor Ingram
Boston - F Danton Heinen
Buffalo - G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Calgary - D Oliver Kylington
Carolina - G Frederik Andersen
Chicago - F Colin Blackwell
Colorado - F Jonathan Drouin
Columbus - D Zach Werenski
Dallas - F Matt Duchene
Detroit - G Alex Lyon
Edmonton - D Vincent Desharnais
Florida - D Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Los Angeles - F Viktor Arvidsson
Minnesota - F Marco Rossi
Montreal - F Joel Armia
Nashville - F Michael McCarron
New Jersey - F Curtis Lazar
New York Islanders - F Cal Clutterbuck
New York Rangers - G Jonathan Quick
Ottawa - F Claude Giroux
Philadelphia - F Sean Couturier
Pittsburgh - F Sidney Crosby
San Jose - F Justin Bailey
Seattle - G Joey Daccord
St. Louis - F Nathan Walker
Tampa Bay - F Mikey Eysimmont
Toronto - G Ilya Samsonov
Vancouver - D Noah Juulsen
Vegas - D Alex Pietrangelo
Washington - F TJ Oshie
Winnipeg - G Laurent Brossoit