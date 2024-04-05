The 32 team nominees were announced Friday for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which goes to the player “best exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication to hockey.”

The award nominee is voted on by members of each market's chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association and will be presented at the NHL Awards in June.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was among those nominated after missing several months this season with a blood clotting issue.

Oliver Kylington was nominated from the Calgary Flames after returning to hockey this season.

Elsewhere among the Canadian teams, goaltender Ilya Samsonov was the choice from the Toronto Maple Leafs, with veteran forward Claude Giroux representing the Ottawa Senators and forward Joel Armia nominated from the Montreal Canadiens.

Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit was nominated from the Winnipeg Jets, with defenceman Noah Juulsen representing the Vancouver Canucks and defenceman Vincent Desharnais was nominated from the Edmonton Oilers.

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was nominated from the Colorado Avalanche in his first season with the team. The 29-year-old is on pace for a career season, having already posted his best totals since 2018-19.

Also on a new team, Matt Duchene was nominated for the Dallas Stars, who he joined in the off-season after being bought out by the Nashville Predators. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks last summer, was named the nominee for the Florida Panthers.

Other nominees include Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Sean Couturier, who was named captain of the Philadelphia Flyers in February, and New York Rangers veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Full list of Masterton nominees:

Anaheim - D Urho Vaakanainen

Arizona - G Connor Ingram

Boston - F Danton Heinen

Buffalo - G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Calgary - D Oliver Kylington

Carolina - G Frederik Andersen

Chicago - F Colin Blackwell

Colorado - F Jonathan Drouin

Columbus - D Zach Werenski

Dallas - F Matt Duchene

Detroit - G Alex Lyon

Edmonton - D Vincent Desharnais

Florida - D Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Los Angeles - F Viktor Arvidsson

Minnesota - F Marco Rossi

Montreal - F Joel Armia

Nashville - F Michael McCarron

New Jersey - F Curtis Lazar

New York Islanders - F Cal Clutterbuck

New York Rangers - G Jonathan Quick

Ottawa - F Claude Giroux

Philadelphia - F Sean Couturier

Pittsburgh - F Sidney Crosby

San Jose - F Justin Bailey

Seattle - G Joey Daccord

St. Louis - F Nathan Walker

Tampa Bay - F Mikey Eysimmont

Toronto - G Ilya Samsonov

Vancouver - D Noah Juulsen

Vegas - D Alex Pietrangelo

Washington - F TJ Oshie

Winnipeg - G Laurent Brossoit