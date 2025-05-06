Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo missed Tuesday’s second-round Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers due to illness, the team announced his absence just prior to puck drop.

Pietrangelo appeared in all six games during the Golden Knights’ first-round victory over the Minnesota Wild.

He posted a goal and two assists with a plus-2 rating in the series victory and played 20:58 in the deciding Game 6 win.

The King City, Ont., native skated in 71 games during the regular season and contributed four goals and 29 assists.

Pietrangelo is in his fifth season with the Golden Knights and helped the team capture the Stanley Cup title in 2023.

He has played in 1087 games over the course of his NHL career with the Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues and has 148 goals and 489 assists.