The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are getting their captain back for the playoffs after Mark Stone revealed he'll be in the lineup for Monday's Game 1 in Texas against the Dallas Stars.

The 31-year-old winger hasn't played since Feb. 20 after he suffered a lacerated spleen against the Nashville Predators.

Stone, who scored 16 goals and 37 assists over 56 games in 2023-24, returned to full-contact practice on Saturday.

The Winnipeg native, who is in his fifth full season with Vegas, netted 11 goals and 13 assists over 22 games last spring during the playoffs as the Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Stone is in the fifth season of an eight-year, $76 million contract which carries an average annual value of $9.5 million.