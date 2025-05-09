Nicolas Roy's five-minute major in overtime for cross-checking Trent Frederic in the face surprisingly did not cost the Vegas Golden Knights - at least immediately - in their 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2.

Whether the centre is available for Vegas in Game 3 remains to be determined as he could face discipline from the NHL's Department of Player Safety as well.

The Oilers were unable to capitalize on the five-minute power play that came just over five minutes into overtime with the two teams deadlocked at 4-4. Roy and Frederic were battling for the puck along the boards in the Oilers zone when the puck went airborne, Frederic seemingly made an initial attempt to play the puck, which Roy reacted to with a cross-check to Frederic's head.

Frederic was left visibly bleeding in the aftermath, with Roy receiving a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.



Arvidsson avoids penalty for 'can-opener trip'

The Oilers game-winning goal came just under five minutes after their power play expired, but was also not without controversy. Oilers forward Victor Arvidsson was not penalized when he got his stick under the legs of Vegas defenceman Brayden McNabb, who slid heavily into the boards and remained down. The ensuing whistle set up an offensive zone draw for the Oilers, who scored just 17 seconds later.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said referee Gord Dwyer was "looking at it. He blew it. He missed the call."

"I don't know what else to say. I mean, it's a can-opener trip," Cassidy said. "It's a dangerous play. It's all those things, but it didn't get called, so you got to keep playing."

With their Game 2 win in hand, the Oilers are returning to Edmonton with a 2-0 lead ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.