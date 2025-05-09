Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy will have a hearing on Friday night for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic in Game 2.

Roy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct in overtime during his team's eventual 5-4 loss as the Golden Knights fell behind 2-0 in the first round series.

Roy and Frederic were battling for the puck along the boards in the Oilers zone when the puck went airborne, Frederic seemingly made an initial attempt to play the puck, which Roy reacted to with a cross-check to Frederic's head.

The Oilers were unable to capitalize on the five-minute power play that came just over five minutes into overtime with the two teams deadlocked at 4-4. The team would score just under five minutes after the penalty expired.

​Frederic was left visibly bleeding in the aftermath, but remained in the game.

Arvidsson avoids penalty for 'can-opener trip'

The Oilers game-winning goal was not without controversy. Oilers forward Victor Arvidsson was not penalized when he got his stick under the legs of Vegas defenceman Brayden McNabb, who slid heavily into the boards and remained down. The ensuing whistle set up an offensive zone draw for the Oilers, who scored just 17 seconds later.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said referee Gord Dwyer was "looking at it. He blew it. He missed the call."

"I don't know what else to say. I mean, it's a can-opener trip," Cassidy said. "It's a dangerous play. It's all those things, but it didn't get called, so you got to keep playing."

The NHL's Department of Player Safety did not announce any discipline for Arvidsson on Friday.

With their Game 2 win in hand, the Oilers are returning to Edmonton with a 2-0 lead ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.