CHICAGO (AP) — Pavel Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal with 3:10 left to snap a tie, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for their fifth straight win, 5-3 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Victor Olofsson scored twice for the Golden Knights, who overcame the first career hat trick by Chicago's Ryan Donato.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, Brett Howden scored an empty-netter and William Karlsson added three assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 18 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 17 shots for Chicago, which has lost nine of 10 (1-8-1) and is in last place in the Central Division.

Dorofeyev ripped in his 31st goal on a one-timer from the right circle. The Golden Knights' league-leading power play cashed in on its second chance of the night after Teuvo Teravainen was sent off for hooking.

Donato now has 28 goals to lead Chicago. He has never had more than 16 goals in seven previous NHL seasons.

Donato popped in a rebound to cap a breakaway with 3:45 left in the first period. Stone and Olofsson scored 53 seconds apart in the second to put Vegas ahead 2-1.

Donato tied 2-all with 3:46 left in the second period and completed his hat trick 15 seconds later.

Olofsson clanked in a rising shot off the crossbar 2:06 into the third to tie it at 3.

Takeways

Golden Knights: Skated without team-leading goal scorer Tomas Hertl (upper body) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (lower body).

Blackhawks: Came out with energy, but missed on several prime chances.

Key moment

Hill made a point-blank save on Frank Nazar, who skated in alone with 7:07 left in the third, to keep the game tied.

Key stat

The Golden Knights, at 44-20-8 and 96 points, moved closer to their fifth division title in eight years.

Up next

The Golden Knights skate at Nashville on Saturday. The Blackhawks host Utah on Sunday.

___

