Vegas Golden Knights leading goal-scorer Pavel Dorofeyev will miss a second straight game on Tuesday when Vegas hosts the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second round series.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Dorofeyev continues to skate and is hoping to have an update before Game 2.

Dorofeyev also missed Vegas' series-clinching Game 6 against the Minnesota Wild last week. He scored one goal and one assist over five playoff games before going down with the injury.

The 24-year-old Russian netted a team-high 35 goals, adding 17 assists, over 82 games in 2024-25, his fourth season with the Golden Knights.

Dorofeyev was selected by the Golden Knights in the third-round of the 2019 NHL Draft.