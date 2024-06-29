Golden Knights send Thompson to Caps; acquire Holtz, Schmid from Devils

The Washington Capitals have acquired goaltender Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a third-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2025.

Thompson, 27, went 25-14-5 last season with a .908 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average with the Golden Knights.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is entering the final year of his three-year, $2.3 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.3 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Vegas didn't waste much time acquiring another goalie, picking up Akira Schmid and forward Alex Holtz from the New Jersey Devils for forward Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick.

Schmid, 24, went 5-9-1 with the Devils last season with a .895 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-5 netminder was strong for the Devils during the 2023 postseason, going 4-4 with a .921 save percentage and 2.35 GAA as the Devils fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Holtz, 22, appeared in all 82 games for the Devils last season, recording 16 goals and 28 points.

The 6-foot winger is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Drafted seventh overall by the Devils in 2020, Holtz has 19 goals and 34 points in 110 career games.

Cotter, 24, recorded seven goals and 25 points in 76 game last season.