Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Carrier did not play Saturday against the New York Islanders due to the injury.

The 29-year-old native of Montreal has five goals and two assists over 33 games with the Golden Knights this season, his seventh campaign in Vegas.

Carrier has been with the Golden Knights since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017.