Forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who has been out of the lineup for the Winnipeg Jets since Nov. 29, could return to practice in the coming days, according to head coach Scott Arniel.

"There's a good chance [Ehlers] could be skating this week," Arniel said after the team's 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Ehlers suffered a left leg injury in their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, where he played just over six minutes of ice time and recorded an assist. Ehlers was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3 with the injury.

Since opening the campaign with a historic 15 wins in their first 16 games, the Jets have struggled in late November and early December, losing eight of their last 14.

Ehlers, 28, has nine goals and 25 points in 24 games for Winnipeg this year. The 10th-year player made his NHL debut with the Jets in the 2015-16 season, and has 210 goals and 482 points in 629 career NHL games.