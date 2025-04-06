Alexander Ovechkin officially stands alone in NHL history.

With his 895th career goal on Sunday against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin surpasses Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.

Let's take a look at the social reaction from the historic moment.

No. 895

The call from Capitals' broadcaster Joe Beninati.

Ovechkin was mic'd up for the historic moment.

Wayne Gretzky, now the NHL's second greatest goal scorer, keeps his promise.

"What a day"

Ovechkin's family showing their support.

Ovechkin with a memorable celebration for the record-breaking goal.

Ovechkin, the new king of goal scoring.

There's a good chance the Capitals social media team was counting down the days for this moment.

Nothing to see here, says the Islanders.

What a stat!

Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis with a message to Ovechkin...the Habs and Caps could be destined for a first-round matchup as well!

Sidney Crosby, Ovechkin's biggest rival since joining the league, has a message.

Fellow Russian superstar Evgeni Malkin had some nice words for Ovechkin as well.

Ovechkin watching himself make history.

Other social media reaction