Could Mario Lemieux once again co-own his beloved Pittsburgh Penguins?

Sources tell TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that Lemieux, Ron Burkle and David Morehouse, the trio that sold the team to the Fenway Sports Group in 2021, are investigating the possibility of buying back the team.

Led by John Henry, FSG also owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool. The group, who LeBrun adds is already talking to another party, has been looking to sell at least a partial sell of the Penguins.

The Lemieux/Lemieux/Morehouse group declined comment on the matter through a respresentative.

A 59-year-old native of Montreal, Lemieux appeared in 915 games over 17 seasons for the team. A three-time Hart Trophy winner, Lemieux notched 690 goals and 1,033 assists and led the team to two Stanley Cups in his playing career. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997 after his initial retirement from the game before returning for five more seasons in 2000.

Lemieux and Burkle initially purchased the team out of bankruptcy in 1999. The 2021 sale of the team was for a reported $900 million. The Penguins were valued at $1.75 billion in the latest Forbes franchise rankings last fall.