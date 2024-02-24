SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored at 3:41 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over Washington on Saturday night in Capitals star Alex Ovechkin’s 1,400th NHL game.

Carter Verhaeghe tied it for Florida on a power play with 3:30 to go in regulation, beating goalie Charlie Lindgren with a long-range snap shot. Forsling ended it with a one-timer from the right side on a 3-on-1 break.

Ovechkin became the 41st skater in NHL history to reach the milestone. He’s the 10th to ever do it with one team and is the second active player to do it, joining Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter.

Nick Cousins also scored for the Panthers. Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves.

Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson scored Washington. Lindgren stopped 26 shots.

Pierrick Dube made his NHL debut for the Capitals, becoming the 13th player born in France to play in the league. He joins Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare, Xavier Oullett and Alexadre Texier as the fourth active French player in the NHL .

Cousins scored his first goal since Nov. 6, snapping a 34-game drought.

