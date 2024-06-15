Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Guy Boucher will not return to the team's coaching staff for the 2024-25 season, the team confirmed on Saturday.

Boucher, 52, was hired in July of 2023 and helped the team to a 46-26-10 record last season before falling to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

The Notre-Dame-du-Lac, Que., native previously served as the head coach of the Ottawa Senators from 2016 to 2019. He had a 94-108-26 record with the Senators and helped them to an Eastern Conference Final in 2017.

He also previously coach the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010 to 2013, going 97-78-20 and helped take them to the Eastern Conference Final in 2011.

Boucher has a career 191-186-46 coaching record in the NHL.

New Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is rounding out his coaching staff for the 2024-25 campaign and recently hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach on June 5.