The Montreal Canadiens expect to know more about the injuries to forward Patrik Laine and defenceman David Reinbacher and could provide an update on Monday or Tuesday, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Laine, 26, left Saturday's preseason loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period after having a knee-on-knee collision with Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare.

The 6-foot-4 winger is entering his first season with Montreal after the team acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Jordan Harris and a draft pick on Aug. 19.

Laine only appeared in 18 games last season due to injuries and a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Players' Assistance Program.

Reinbacher, 19, left Saturday's game early in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return to the contest.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 draft and appeared in 11 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket, recording two goals and five points.