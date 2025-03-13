Habs left stunned by Montour's instant winner: 'We needed this win'

The playoff-hopeful Montreal Canadiens were left stunned Wednesday night after allowing a game-winning goal to Seattle Kraken defenceman Brandon Montour just four seconds into overtime.

Kraken centre Chandler Stephenson pushed the face-off forward which sprung Montour for an instant breakaway after he snuck past rookie defenceman Lane Hutson before beating Jakub Dobes for the fastest overtime goal in NHL history.

“I thought the overtime goal was brilliant,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma told NHL.com. “They set up three across, and Chandler took the opportunity to go forward and spring 'Monty' for the game winner.”

The Kraken also netted two power play goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Montreal now sits one game behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with one additional game left on their schedule. The New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins are just one point behind the Habs in a very tight playoff race.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice for the Canadiens to bring his season total to 14 through 62 games.

“It’s tough. We needed this win,” Juraj Slafkovsky told NHL.com following the game. “We were right there and just lost it in the end. I don’t even know what to say.”

Patrik Laine scored on the power play for Montreal in his return to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a flu. The 26-year-old praised goalie Dobes for keeping them in the game.

“Without 'Dobey', I think we should have earned zero points with the game we played," said Laine. "It was a little better in the second, but I think the first and third was… if you play like that, you can’t win.”

The 31-27-7 Canadiens host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.