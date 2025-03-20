Habs, Sens, Jets, Oilers continue stretch run Thursday on TSN

Four Canadian teams are in action tonight on TSN with less than a month before the start of the National Hockey League playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators look to stay in a wild card spot, while the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers battle for positioning in a tough Western Conference.

The Canadiens have come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break red hot and have played their way into playoff position with 15 games remaining on their schedule.

The Habs (33-27-7, 73 points) are 7-1-2 since the break and have picked up 16 of a possible 20 points. The run has moved them from 13th in the conference into the second wild-card spot, one point ahead of the New York Rangers with two games in hand.

Montreal has the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the Islanders (31-28-8, 70 points) with a win tonight as they lead New York by three points with the same number of games remaining.

Captain Nick Suzuki said Tuesday’s 6-3 comeback win over the Senators was the most important of the season for the Habs so far.

“This was our biggest win of the season for sure. And the next one’s going to be the biggest one,” Suzuki said after the game. "We’re in playoff mode right now. We can’t afford losses and giving up points.”

The Canadiens missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, when they played with no or limited fans at home games amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“Seeing the support of the crowd, it gives you goosebumps,” winger Josh Anderson added Tuesday. “It makes you want to play in the playoffs so bad. It’s been a tough three years they’ve patiently waited.

"We’re going to do everything we can as a team to make a push. I really love the compete level in this group.”

The Senators will try to get back in the win column on Thursday as they host the Colorado Avalanche at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa (36-26-5, 77 points) had its six-game winning streak snapped against the Canadiens but still holds a four-point lead over the Habs for the first wild card spot. The Sens have also come out of the 4 Nations break on fire, going 7-2-1 in their past 10 games to get into playoff position.

The Sens, who haven’t made the playoffs in seven years, are focused on maintaining their level of play to avoid a collapse similar to last season where they mustered only six wins in their final 18 games to finish a distant 11th in the Eastern Conference after they sat four points out of a playoff spot after a win on March 9 that season.

"I think [making the playoffs is] what they're focused on, rather than looking at what it means to be in the playoffs. We're not there yet," general manager Steve Staios said.

"I think it's hugely important for us to keep the mindset on where it's at, and I was interested to see how they would be able to handle this time of the year, and we'll continually grow as a group."

Trade deadline acquisition Dylan Cozens has stepped up for the Sens, posting five points in six games with his new team.

The Avalanche come into Ottawa to play the second night of a back-to-back after losing Wednesday’s game to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Jets (47-18-4, 98 points) visit the Oilers Thursday looking to move ahead of the Washington Capitals in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy while Oilers (40-24-4, 84 points) can move into a tie for the Pacific Division lead with the Vegas Golden Knights with a win.

After struggling out of the 4 Nations break, the Oilers have righted the ship and have won three games in a row to move into second place in the division.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself too early, but after the break we were rock bottom, we played terrible, we were getting outplayed tremendously," said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, after Tuesday’s 7-1 win over Utah.. "But we've been getting better and better and it started with our team defence and eliminating chances of the rush. And once you play better defensively, things will work better offensively.

Leon Draisaitl is doubtful for tonight’s game and is listed as day-to-day, according to Knoblauch. Draisaitl is first in the NHL in goals this season with 49 and second in points with 101.

Winnipeg leads the Central Division by nine points over the second place Dallas Stars and will look to bounce back after a tough 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday