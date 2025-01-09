Montreal Canadiens star winger Patrik Laine will not travel to Washington for Friday's game against the Capitals as he continues to battle an illness.

Laine skated skated with his teammates ahead of practice for the second straight day on Thursday, but is still not ready to return to game action.

The 26-year-old hasn't played since New Year's Eve due to an illness.

Laine has been a major reason for the Habs' turnaround after making his season debut on Dec. 3, scoring eight goals and two assists over 13 games last month.

Montreal is currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL with eight wins in their last 10 games.