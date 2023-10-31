Halloween Blog: The best costumes in the world of sports
Halloween is here as athletes from across the globe are getting creative with some very interesting costumes. Keep up to date with the best and most unique with TSN.ca's live blog.
Hulk Smash
Not only is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo one of the most talented players in the Association, but he also has one of the biggest personalities as shown in his Halloween attire on Monday night against the Miami Heat.
Getting Scary
It wasn't just the Greek Freak who got dressed up on Oct. 31, but many others from around the league got creative with their wardrobe.
NHLers Get Involved
From the Grinch to Edward Scissorhands, hockey players gave their best shots at the perfect costumes.
Prime Time
Russell Wilson got into the Halloween spirt with his Denver Broncos' teammates, dressing up Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, otherwise known as "Coach Prime"
Canadian Music Legend
Canadian singer Anne Murray, winner of four Grammy awards, dressed up as a hockey player for Halloween.
Toy Story Practice
The Kelowna Rockets of the CHL's Western Hockey League took to practice on Tuesday in full Toy Story gear and it didn't disappoint.
GSP a Star Wars fan?
By the looks of his Halloween costume, it appears the answer to that question is a resounding "yes!"
Jay on SC has you covered!
If you're looking for last minute costume ideas, Jay on SC can help you out.