Halloween Blog: The best costumes in the world of sports

Halloween is here as athletes from across the globe are getting creative with some very interesting costumes. Keep up to date with the best and most unique with TSN.ca's live blog.

Hulk Smash

Not only is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo one of the most talented players in the Association, but he also has one of the biggest personalities as shown in his Halloween attire on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

Happy Halloween from Giannis 👀



Bucks-Heat | 8pm/et on the NBA App#KiaTipOff23 pic.twitter.com/5kCeROMyje — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

"Don't be scared c'mon!"



Giannis having too much fun tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wlCGNrOERN — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2023

Getting Scary

It wasn't just the Greek Freak who got dressed up on Oct. 31, but many others from around the league got creative with their wardrobe.

Spooky fits around the NBA 👻



In honor of Halloween, take a look at some of the best costumes NBA players have worn through the years! See who's under the masks on a new #NBAStyle!



📲: https://t.co/gN4gSzgQe8 pic.twitter.com/sI0UWZwYle — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2023

NHLers Get Involved

From the Grinch to Edward Scissorhands, hockey players gave their best shots at the perfect costumes.

🎃👻 Happy Halloween!



Who did it best this spooky season? pic.twitter.com/Kw4snRjUmL — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 31, 2023

Prime Time

Russell Wilson got into the Halloween spirt with his Denver Broncos' teammates, dressing up Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, otherwise known as "Coach Prime"

Canadian Music Legend

Canadian singer Anne Murray, winner of four Grammy awards, dressed up as a hockey player for Halloween.

Toy Story Practice

The Kelowna Rockets of the CHL's Western Hockey League took to practice on Tuesday in full Toy Story gear and it didn't disappoint.

GSP a Star Wars fan?

By the looks of his Halloween costume, it appears the answer to that question is a resounding "yes!"

If that Mandalorian Jedi knocks on your door tonight, you better give him some candy before he gets mad…lol. Preferably chocolate! 😋

Happy Halloween everyone!#starwars pic.twitter.com/FSkTSGtuCN — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) October 31, 2023

Jay on SC has you covered!

If you're looking for last minute costume ideas, Jay on SC can help you out.