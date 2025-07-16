Hamilton Labour Council wants NHL to apologize for suspending players 100 years ago

HAMILTON - The Hamilton Labour Council is calling on the NHL to apologize for its treatment of striking players a century ago.

The Tigers played in Hamilton from 1920 to 1925 and were atop the NHL's standings that final year.

The league expanded its season by six games in 1924-25 but players' pay was not increased.

Hamilton's players demanded an extra $200 each or they would not lace up for the NHL's playoffs.

Then-league president Frank Calder instead declared the Montreal Canadiens the champions, and the striking Tigers players were suspended and fined $200 each.

The franchise was then moved to New York City and renamed the Americans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.