Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said there would be lineup changes Wednesday ahead of a pivotal Game 4, but would not tip his hand on specifics.

"You're gonna have to wait till tonight. It's a big showcase," Knoblauch told reporters with a smirk.

The Oilers trail the Dallas Stars 2-1 in their best-of-seven series, where the winner will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton led 2-0 after 20 minutes in Game 3 Monday night, but allowed three goals in a span of three-and-a-half minutes in the second as the Stars eventually went on to win 5-3.

Knoblauch said after the game his team let up after the opening period.

"Complete reversal," the coach said. "They were really ready to come out hard and have a good push, and we were hoping things would just continue sailing. Took our foot off the pedal."

"A real good start," said captain Connor McDavid, who had a goal and an assist Monday. "I'm not sure where those 10, 15 minutes come from, but it's as bad as it's been throughout the playoffs.

"They went up a couple levels and we went down a few levels. You see the difference."

Oilers sticking with Skinner

While a different lineup is on the way Wednesday night, Edmonton won't be making a change between the pipes. Knoblauch confirmed Tuesday that Stuart Skinner will be in net for Game 4.

Skinner has started every game of the series to this point, allowing eight goals on 78 shots for a .897 save percentage through three games.

The 25-year-old was sharp in the first two games, allowing four goals on 57 shots, but struggled in their loss on home ice Monday night. He allowed four goals on 21 shots in the defeat.