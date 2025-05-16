WINNIPEG - His sometimes-struggling netminder just needed more run support, Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said after a 3-1 loss in Dallas on Tuesday.

Well, it took awhile, but Connor Hellebuyck finally got that support to the tune of four goals.

Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots fired at him in Winnipeg's 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the best-of-seven, second-round playoff series on Thursday.

“That’s hockey right there,” Hellebuyck said. “If it was a tight game, we were willing to play that. It's just how it goes. We got some pucks in the net tonight and we got lots going in this room, and it was fun to watch.”

Hellebuyck became the seventh reigning William M. Jennings Trophy winner with a shutout while facing elimination. He joined Patrick Roy, Jonathan Quick, Tim Thomas, Martin Brodeur, Chris Osgood and Dominik Hasek.

He's also one of six goaltenders in NHL history to account for each of a franchise’s first five playoff shutouts, recording two in a single series for the second time.

“Felt good,” Hellebuyck said. “That was a great team win, took everyone and we’re going to have to do it again (in Game 6 in Dallas on Saturday).”

The team had discussed changing its strategy heading into the game with its season on the line.

“We talked about," Jets captain Adam Lowry said. "If we could get back to defending how we have all year, if we could get back to that fast transition game, good puck support all over the ice, we’d put ourselves and (Hellebuyck) in a much better position to be successful."

Hellebuyck made an amazing save off Thomas Harley in the opening minute of the second period.

“That was incredible, but it’s what he’s done for us all year,” Lowry said. “Another stellar game by him … We have so much confidence in Connor, what he does, what he means for our team. In games like tonight, he’s certainly the reason why we have that belief.”

Their confidence in Hellebuyck never waned.

“Even times when we weren’t helping him out, he’s still, I thought, looked great,” said Kyle Connor, who had two assists. “His confidence never wavers. He’s the type of guy who comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face and gives us his best.”

Nikolaj Ehlers, with two, Vladislav Namestnikov and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg.

“They played a great game, their goalie played a great game,” said Stars forward Tyler Seguin. “We were one shot away there for a little bit. Excited to go home and try to close it out there.”

The Jets have lost nine straight playoff games on the road, including five this year.

“It doesn’t happen what’s happened in the past,” Hellebuyck said. “We’ve got one game ahead of us and we’re just going to focus on winning that one.”

The Jets head to Dallas still down 3-2 in the series. They have never rebounded from a 3-1 deficit to win a series in franchise history.

“I think we’ve been building our game all season long,” Hellebuyck said. “It’s unfortunate that we got into this position but I believe in this group, I believe in myself and I believe in all of our fans, so we’re going to continue to compete and leave it all out there, and that’s all we can ask for.”

A team down 3-1 in a series has come back to win 32 times in NHL history. The last one to do it was the Florida Panthers in 2023, beating the Boston Bruins.

“They’re gonna have a big pushback the next game, so we’ve got to make sure our details are right and we bring it,” Hellebuyck said. “Our backs are against the wall and it’s time to play Jet hockey.”

If the Jets win Game 6, Game 7 will be played in Winnipeg on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025.