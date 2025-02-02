Team Finland announced on Sunday that Buffalo Sabres defenceman Henri Jokiharju and New York Rangers blueliner Urho Vaakainen has been added to their team for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

The two defencemen will replace Toronto Maple Leafs defencemen Jani Hakanpaa and Dallas Stars blueliner Miro Heiskanen, who both were ruled out due to injuries.

Jokiharju, 25, has a goal and four points in 36 games with the Sabres this season and was a plus-6 while averaging 16:44 of ice time.

The 6-foot right shot defenceman was drafted 29th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017 and was dealt to Buffalo in 2019 for forward Alex Nylander. Jokiharju has 17 goals and 91 points in 383 career games split between the Blackhawks and Sabres.

Vaakainen, 26, was acquired by the Rangers, along with a draft pick, from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenceman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 6.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has six assists in 26 games split between the Ducks and Rangers and was a plus-2 averaging 14:56 of ice time.

Drafted 18th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2018, Vaakainen has a goal and 30 points in 162 career games split between the Bruins, Ducks, and Rangers.

Hakanpaa joined the Maple Leafs on a one-year deal in the off-season but has struggled to stay in the lineup while dealing with a knee injury that he sustained while he was a member of the Dallas Stars last season.

The 6-foot-7 right-shot defenceman has only appeared in two games this season and was played on injured reserve on Dec. 2, which was retroactive to Nov. 16.

Heiskanen was injured during the third period of the Stars' 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights after an awkward collision with Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman was given a week-to-week timeframe for a lower-body injury and was placed on IR on Friday.

Heiskanen has five goals and 25 points in 50 games with the Stars this season while averaging 25:10 of ice time.

Finland is slated to begin the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal on Feb. 13 against the United States, followed by a date with their forever rival Sweden on Feb. 15.